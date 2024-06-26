‘UnPHILtered’: Savannah Bananas coach talks about what to expect
Savannah Bananas coach talks about what to expect in Indianapolis
(WISH) — The Savannah Bananas baseball team will take over Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis in just a few days.
The team has three games scheduled from June 27-29.
News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez, on Tuesday’s “UnPHILtered,” spoke with Savannah Bananas team president Jared Orton about what fans can expect this year.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.