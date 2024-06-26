Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’: Savannah Bananas coach talks about what to expect

Savannah Bananas coach talks about what to expect in Indianapolis

by: Dylan Listner
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — The Savannah Bananas baseball team will take over Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis in just a few days.

The team has three games scheduled from June 27-29.

News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez, on Tuesday’s “UnPHILtered,” spoke with Savannah Bananas team president Jared Orton about what fans can expect this year.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

NCAA council votes to remove...
Sports /
Flag football clinic empowers girls
Local News /
Indiana Fever waives team’s 2024...
Indiana Fever /
Hancock Co. commissioner arrested for...
I-Team 8 /
Power outages peak at 103,000...
Weather Stories /
McCormick, Goodin confident in delegate...
Political News /
Tasty Takeout: Slapfish shines at...
All Indiana /
IMPD: Deadly police shooting in...
Crime Watch 8 /