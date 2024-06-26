‘UnPHILtered’: Savannah Bananas coach talks about what to expect

(WISH) — The Savannah Bananas baseball team will take over Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis in just a few days.

The team has three games scheduled from June 27-29.

News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez, on Tuesday’s “UnPHILtered,” spoke with Savannah Bananas team president Jared Orton about what fans can expect this year.