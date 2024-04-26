Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’: Second multicultural media producer program graduation

UnPHILtered: Second multicultural media producer program graduation

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The next class of the multicultural media producing program here at WISH graduated Thursday. Graduation was held right here in the WISH studio. For Thursday’s UnPHILtered, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez wants to bring the thoughts and reflections from the students as their journey came to an end.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

In space, no one can...
Entertainment /
How much would an MLS...
Sports /
Health care professionals to tackle...
Health Spotlight /
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra to take...
Entertainment /
Indianapolis Colts draft first defensive...
Indianapolis Colts /
33 arrested at IU during...
Local News /
Valparaiso, Porter County police involved...
Indiana News /
Indianapolis Public Library Board member...
Local News /