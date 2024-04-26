‘UnPHILtered’: Second multicultural media producer program graduation
UnPHILtered: Second multicultural media producer program graduation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The next class of the multicultural media producing program here at WISH graduated Thursday. Graduation was held right here in the WISH studio. For Thursday’s UnPHILtered, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez wants to bring the thoughts and reflections from the students as their journey came to an end.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.