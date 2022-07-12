UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Series revisits Colts QB Luck’s ‘messy’ retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — July 2022 marks three years since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement as quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

The former No. 1 overall pick disappeared from the public spotlight the moment he left Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 24, 2019.

News 8 Colts Insider Zak Keefer released a new six-part podcast series on Luck’s career and that fateful day when he retired. He joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on “UnPHILtered” to explain what Colts’ fans can expect to learn from the podcast.

“I feel like it’s one of the more interesting stories we’ve had in the last six months to 20 years,” Keefer said. “Yeah, it’s messy. It’s incomplete. It stirs a lot of emotions. I mean, I don’t think we’ve ever seen a retirement quite like his the way it happened when it happened.”