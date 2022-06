UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Social media embraces 9-year-old baseball umpire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nine-year-old Kyson Scurry has become a social media sensation because of his passion for umpiring.

He’s been doing it for two years and typically officiates kids that are his age and older.

Kyson the Kid Umpire joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Monday night’s “UnPHILtered” to talk more about how he got into umpiring baseball instead of playing baseball.

To learn more about Kyson, the Kid Umpire, visit his Facebook page.