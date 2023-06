‘UnPHILtered’: Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The US Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in another landmark decision. This means colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as a specific basis in admissions.

For Thursday’s ‘UnPHILtered,’ News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez sits down with Kip Tew and Ali Bartlett, two members of all Indiana’s best political team, to discuss the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision.