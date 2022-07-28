UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Tackling Indiana’s teacher shortage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new school year is here for some students in Central Indiana. Multiple school districts welcomed kids and teens back to the classroom on Wednesday and many more will do so in the coming weeks.

The start of a new school year is renewing concerns over Indiana’s teacher shortage. Perry Township Schools Superintendent Pat Mapes says his district is short 12 staff members and 25 bus drivers. He’s encouraging parents in the district looking for work to apply for open positions.

Statewide, the Indiana Department of Education says there are more than 3,600 school job openings — nearly 2,200 are teaching positions.

The president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, Keith Gambill, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on “UnPHILtered” to discuss what can be done to fill teacher vacancies. Gambill says until those openings are filled, school districts are going to have to do the best they can with the resources they have.

“Your school district is going to make the best of the situation, but we have to make sure that schools and families alike start putting pressure on our legislators to do something about this,” Gambill said. “We’ve got families who are going to struggle getting their kids to school because of changes in bus routes and that is an immediate kitchen table issue that families are facing.”

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.