‘UnPHILtered’: Takeaways, expectations from first day of Colts training camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Training camp starts Wednesday for the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

There are plenty of storylines and questions heading into the 2022 season for a Colts team looking to put missing the playoffs last season behind them.

Derek Schultz, co-host of the “Query & Schultz” podcast on ISC Sports Network, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Tuesday on “UnPHILtered” to break down some of the big takeaways from Colts training camp move-in day.

“This time last year, there was a lot of talk of who’s vaccinated, who’s not vaccinated, and what the NFL’s policy on media would be,” Schultz said. “This year feels like the first normal training camp we’ve had since 2019, and about the first normal NFL season we’ve had since 2019.”

Colts’ training camp practice starts at noon. Wednesday’s theme is Kids Day and will feature several family-friendly activities. Fans can attend training camp for free, and tickets can be picked up online.