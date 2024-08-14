‘UnPHILtered’: Thomas Cook accusers hope story will inspire others
UnPHILtered: Thomas Cook accusers hope story will inspire others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two former staffers who accused Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett’s former chief of staff of sexual abuse have a message for other women with similar stories.
News 8’s “UnPHILtered” on Tuesday night shared why they hope sharing their stories to the public will bring about change.
