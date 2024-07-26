Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’ | Thread of civil unrest in America during elections

Threat of civil unrest in America during election

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The current political climate has some raising concerns of civil unrest during the election cycle. One of those voices is former Indianapolis Public Safety Director Troy Riggs. News 8’s Phil Sanchez goes UnPHILtered with Riggs Thursday and discuss what he’s been seeing.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Lamp nearly hits pedestrian at...
I-Team 8 /
Where does Indianapolis rank among...
Health Spotlight /
Warren Central High School goes...
Education /
What’s the cost of going...
I-Team 8 /
Congress tries again to reclassify...
Political News /
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash...
Local News /
Red Cross volunteer’s apartment destroyed...
Local News /
Docs: Indy man arrested after...
Crime Watch 8 /