‘UnPHILtered’ | Threat of civil unrest in America during elections

Threat of civil unrest in America during election

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The current political climate has some raising concerns of civil unrest during the election cycle. One of those voices is former Indianapolis Public Safety Director Troy Riggs. News 8’s Phil Sanchez goes UnPHILtered with Riggs Thursday and discuss what he’s been seeing.

