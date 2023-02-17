UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: UIndy finance prof on what happens if US can’t pay its bills

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Treasury will run out of money to pay government bills by summer unless lawmakers agree on a deal to raise the debt limit ceiling, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says.

Those government bill include Social Security and military paychecks.

To provide some insight, Matt Will, a finance professor and director of external relations for the School of Business at the University of Indianapolis, talked with News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered.”

