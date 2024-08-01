Search
‘UnPHILtered’ | Using basketball to teach math skills

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Using basketball to teach math and social-emotional skills to students is the goal for those participating in the NBA Math Hoops Tournament.

The winner of this year’s event is from William McKinley School 39 in Indianapolis. News 8’s Phil Sanchez goes UnPHILtered tonight with winner Ileana Mora-Gomez, her Teacher Jacob Gregory, and Rico Francis, social impact director for the Pacers Foundation, to talk about the program.

