‘UnPHILtered’: Veteran journalist dives into Delphi murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many questions still revolve around the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Recent claims from Richard Allen’s attorneys have brought on even more questions about the Delphi murders.

Allen, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28 for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Williams and 14-year-old German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

On Monday night’s “UnPHILtered” segment, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked about the case with veteran journalist Susan Hendricks. She’s the author behind the book “Down the Hill: My Descent Into the Double Murder in Delphi.”