UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: What employees want most from their manager

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Figuring out what people want from their employers. That’s the goal of a new study published by Indiana-based firm Employee Centricity.

The study’s author, organizational psychologist Dr. Jack Wiley, says there are seven things employees want most out of their careers: Recognition, job security, fair pay, educational opportunities, great working conditions, and to be told the truth about the company they work for and their own performance.

Where those seven things rank has changed over time, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and post pandemic. Dr. Wiley joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Thursday night’s UnPHILtered to explain more about his recent findings.

“Fair pay and positive working conditions represents 60% of what employees say are the most important things they want from their employer,” Dr. WIley said. “I would say that a big part of this as well is that employees need the tools and equipment that are necessary to get the job done.”

To watch the full interview, click on the video above. To learn more about the study, visit www.employeecentricity.com.