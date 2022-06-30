UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Will overturning Roe v. Wade impact US fertility clinics?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is raising fears among people looking to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization and the clinics that help them.

Stephanie Boys, a reproductive technologies law expert and associate professor at the School of Social Work at IUPUI, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on “UnPHILtered” to talk about the uncertainties in the fertility industry.

“Any state law that defines life as beginning at conception or bans abortion post-fertilization would definitely have an impact on IVF clinics,” Boys said. “And right now, in the United States, we don’t have much regulation at all for the fertility treatment services. So, couples and individuals that have gone through IVF have cryopreserved embryos, leftover embryos that they had going through treatment and now situations have changed.”