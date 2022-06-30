UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Will overturning Roe v. Wade impact US fertility clinics?

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is raising fears among people looking to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization and the clinics that help them. 

Stephanie Boys, a reproductive technologies law expert and associate professor at the School of Social Work at IUPUI, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on “UnPHILtered” to talk about the uncertainties in the fertility industry.

“Any state law that defines life as beginning at conception or bans abortion post-fertilization would definitely have an impact on IVF clinics,” Boys said. “And right now, in the United States, we don’t have much regulation at all for the fertility treatment services. So, couples and individuals that have gone through IVF have cryopreserved embryos, leftover embryos that they had going through treatment and now situations have changed.”

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘This was a crime against humanity.’ Police chief describes scene where 53 people died in San Antonio

National /

US newspapers continuing to die at rate of 2 each week

National /

1 person shot, killed Thursday morning on Indy’s northwest side

Local /

Win Tickets to see Sheryl Crow!

Contests /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.