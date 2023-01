UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Winning director shares thoughts on 2023 Oscar nominations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, the Academy Award nominations were announced.

On Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” award-winning director Shawn Christensen gives us his take on the nominees and what it feels like to win an Oscar.

In 2013, Christensen won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film for his short film “Curfew.”