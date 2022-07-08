UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Work-from-home model gains popularity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The COVID-19 pandemic opened the door for many Americans to work from home.

As lockdowns were lifted, many employees returned to their offices while some companies embraced the work-from-home model.

Bob Hatcher, recruiting manager for Robert Half Talent Solutions, joined News 8’s Alexis Rogers on Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered” to discuss new data showing worker productivity increases when employees work remotely.

“We’ve found that people were able to stay consistent with their work. They were able to stay productive, and it gives them a little more power over their day-to-day life,” Hatcher said. “There are many people that are looking for jobs that are 100% remote, but there are those that are looking for some flexibility in their schedule.”