Upside down and under arrest: Two Indy teens face charges following chase in stolen car

Stolen car upside down on Fall Creek Road at end of Sunday police chase (Photo provided by IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old face a series of serious charges after a police chase and crash in Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the pair were in a stolen car when officers first spotted them late Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they did not pursue the pair at that time, but then learned that the same car was linked to a stolen gun out of Lawrence. When police tried to pull the car over, the teens sped off instead of stopping.

The pursuit ended on Fall Creek Road, about five miles north of the original scene, when officers say the teenager who was driving lost control, went off the road, and flipped.

Fall Creek Parkway takes a long curve in the spot where it happened, around Lake Kesslerwood.

Pictures from IMPD show the car upside down and well off the road, next to a large tree and boulder in the front yard of a home.

IMPD says one of the teenagers suffered slight injuries. Officers arrested them both, but have not said which one was driving.

Police say they found two weapons in the car after the crash, including a gun that they confirmed had been stolen.

Handgun with laser sight recovered after weekend chase Stolen handgun recovered after weekend chase (Provided Photos/IMPD)

The stolen weapon may add to the gravity of the charges against the pair.

Police say the two face several preliminary charges, including ‘Dangerous Possession of a Firearm by a Minor’ and ‘Resisting Law Enforcement’.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s officer will make the final decision on charges. At this point, police are not releasing the names of the teenagers.