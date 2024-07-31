US job openings at the lowest in the 2020 decade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King where she discusses job openings, Stellantis offering buyouts and more.

Hiring is back below pre-pandemic levels. In fact, job openings are the lowest in the decade, so more workers are choosing to just stay put.

The Jolts report says the number of people quitting their jobs hit a three-year low.

Stellantis offering voluntary buyouts to US workers

Stellantis is offering new round of voluntary buyouts to U.S. salaried workers. These buyouts just effect the U.S. workers.

Stellantis’ backlog of inventory and weakened margins in the U.S. market have been a point of concern for company executives.

Detailed information will be provided to eligible employees in mid-August.

Senate moves forward with Kids Online Safety Act

The Senate just passed what’s being called the most significant child online safety bills in decades.

It’s called the Kids Online Safety Act and Children’s and Teens Online Privacy Protection Act 2.0 or KOSA and CORPA.

The two separate bills are meant to regulate social media’s impact on children and teens.

Champagne sales decline in the US

Luxury giant LVMPH, the company behind Dior, Tiffany & Co., and a number of champagne labels reported a 15% decline in champagne sales in the first half of the year compared to the same period the year prior.

Company execs say inflation is a turn off and people, in general, don’t feel like celebrating.

Customers: Starbucks too expensive, opting for other brands

Starbucks has another quarter of declining sales. Six-dollar iced coffees are just too much for some customers.

Starbucks also faces increased pressure from rival drive-thru coffee chains, and from people opting to make their morning cup of coffee at home. Prices surged over the past few years at Starbucks.

Starbucks has several initiatives to turn business around, including value meals and investments to speed up customer wait times.