US Marshals, IMPD arrest man in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Friday in connection with a July 1 fatal shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Members of the U.S. Marshals, along with detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, arrested 23-year-old Steven Gaston in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Montel Robinson.

On the morning of July 1, IMPD officers found Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5600 block of Brendon Way Parkway, in the Cottages of Fall Creek apartments, near East 56th Street and Interstate 465.

Robinson was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Gaston faces a preliminary charge of murder and remained in the Marion County Jail on Friday, online records show.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in this case.