US Surgeon General calls for warning labels on social media

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is calling on Congress to put warning labels on social media apps like it does cigarettes or alcohol, stating that social media poses a harm to the mental health of children and teens.

Studies show 95% of young people (13-17) are on social media:

46% of adolescents aged 13-17 said social media makes them feel worse about their body image.

32% said social media negatively affected their grades in school.

Children and adolescents who spend more than 3 hours a day on social media face double the risk of mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

A recent survey showed that teenagers spend an average of 4 hours a day on social media. 46% of adolescents aged 13-17 said social media makes them feel worse about their body image. 32% said social media negatively affected their grades in school.

The recommendation is proposed by the current Surgeon General and requires congressional action and oversight.

Data shows cigarette and alcohol warning labels have been effective at behavior change but these were coupled with significant public health campaigns about the dangers of use. Many, including Dr Murthy, feel a social media warning label should be coupled with a public health campaign as well.

Many are calling for platforms to require a higher standard of data privacy for children and adolescents as well as restriction of push notifications, infinite scroll, and autoplay (all of which encourage excessive use).

You may recall back in May 2023, Dr. Murthy released a surgeon general advisory. For the interim, we can turn to it for guidance:

Create a family media plan

Wait until high school to get a social media profile

Encourage children and adolescents to foster in-person friendships

Use text messages to keep in touch with peers

Track and limit screen time to no more than a couple hours daily

Unfriend, unfollow, mute people or accounts who do not show respectful content

Have tech-free zones at bedtime, meals and social gatherings

Adults should model responsible social media behavior

Call or text 988 for immediate mental health help

The advisory also recommends media companies, conduct assessments of their impact and share data relevant to the health impacts of the platforms with the public and researchers.