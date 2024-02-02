US veterans sue for gender affirming surgery

The seal of the Department of Veterans Affairs is seen in an auditorium on Feb. 5, 2013, at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images via CNN)

(WISH) — Transgender veterans are suing for paid gender affirming surgery,

According to an Associated Press story filed Jan. 25, a group of transgender veterans filed a lawsuit seeking to force the Department of Veterans Affairs to begin providing and paying for gender-affirming surgeries.

The lawsuit from the Transgender American Veterans Association seeks to compel the VA to codify in its regulations verbal assurances the department has made that it would begin providing those services, said Rebekka Eshler, the president of the association.

A spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs said it does not comment on ongoing litigation. But he pointed to 2021 statements from Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, who said the VA was beginning a yearslong rulemaking process that would result in providing gender-affirming surgeries. McDonough said the VA would use the time to “develop capacity to meet the surgical needs” of transgender veterans.