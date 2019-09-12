USA Diving moving out of Indy to Colorado Springs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – USA Diving is moving their national headquarters out of Indianapolis.

The organization said relocating to Colorado will allow them to be closer to the hometown of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The move will also allow them to lower their overhead and work with other Colorado Springs-based National Governing Bodies.

“We are so grateful to Indianapolis for being a wonderful city in which to be headquartered for the last 38 years,” said Jack Perkins, acting CEO of USA Diving. “The Indiana Sports Corporation has actively supported us by putting on first-rate diving events and we look forward to returning to Indianapolis next summer for our Olympic Trials.”

According to USA Diving, they have been in Indianapolis since 1981.