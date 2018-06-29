USATF walk to empower women to live healthy

by: Emily Kinzer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — About a hundred women walked around the downtown Indianapolis canal area early Friday morning.

The walk was put on by USA Track and Field and Links, Inc., a volunteer service group of women. 

The goal of the walk was to empower women to be active and live a healthy lifestyle.

Olympians Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Aretha Thurmond and Sharrieffa Barksdale were in attendance to encourage and serve as a positive role model to women. 

Joyner-Kersee is a six-time Olympic medalist and named the Greatest Female Athlete of the 20th Century by Sports Illustrated.

Thurmond is a four-time Olympian in women’s discus and a two time Team USA co-captain.

Barksdale is a 1984 Olympian and former American record holder for women’s 400 meter hurdles.
 

