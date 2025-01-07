US Postal Service to suspend mail service Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Post offices will be closed and no mail will be delivered on Thursday due to the National Day of Observance to honor former President Jimmy Carter.

The USPS announced on their website that they will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Thursday, January 9.

The Postal Service will continue to accept and process volume mail sent by commercial mailers at mail processing centers. Limited package delivery service will happen in order to ensure business mail does not experience any negative impact to customers or business partners.

All Postal Service facilities, including headquarters in Washington, D.C. and area and district administrative offices will be closed.

Regular operations will resume on Friday, January 10, 2025.