USS Indianapolis sailors tour city

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Navy sailors with the USS Indianapolis were in town, Tuesday.

The sailors toured the city, visiting schools, a Rolls-Royce plant and the Indiana Pacers.

The group will also attend Gov. Eric Holcolmb’s State of the State address on Tuesday night.

The current USS Indianapolis is the fourth ship to carry the name.

Japanese forces sunk the second ship during World War II.

“To carry on that name is a huge honor especially knowing the history that came from the USS Indianapolis CA-35,” Gregory Simmons said. “We’re definitely ready to support our commander in chief. Anytime, any place, we’re there to support. “

The USS Indianapolis has a crew of about 75 sailors. Its home port is Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida.