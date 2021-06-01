Vaccine Central

3 high schools in Marion County to host vaccination clinics for ages 12-17

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three high schools in Marion County will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for ages 12-17 and their families starting Wednesday, the Marion County Public Health Department announced Tuesday.

Also, the health department on Tuesday announced a revised schedule for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics with the goal of providing more pop-up clinics to reach more people and to vaccinate schoolkids over the summer.

The high school clinics will have the Pfizer vaccine. Consent of a parent or guardian is required. Here are the dates and times for the high school clinics:

North Central High School (Door 26 South): 4-8 p.m. Wednesday for first dose; same hours June 23 for second dose.

Arsenal Tech High School: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 12 for first dose; same hours July 10 for second dose.

Warren Central High School: 9 a.m-3 p.m. June 19 for first dose; same hours July 17 for second dose.

Adjustment of hours for Marion County vaccination clinics

The Lafayette Place Shopping Center clinic at 3685 Commercial Drive on the west side will offer the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. The clinic is southwest of the intersection of West 38th Street and Lafayette Road.

A warehouse at 9503 E. 33rd St. on the east side will offer the Moderna vaccine from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

“While COVID-19 vaccine is available on a walk-in basis, appointments are still recommended to guarantee dose availability and reduce time spent completing paperwork at the clinic site,” said a news release issued Tuesday by the health department.



Appointments can be made through the Indiana State Department of Health’s website ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211 or the Marion County Public Health Department from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 317-221-2100.