Ascension requiring employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 12

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension on Tuesday announced in a news release it will be requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 12.
IU Health and Community Health announced last month they are requiring all employees to get vaccinated.
Remote workers, independent physicians and advanced practice providers as well as vendors and volunteers entering Ascension facilities are all included in Ascension’s requirement.
“Ascension conducted a thorough moral and ethical analysis as part of the decision-making process,” the company said in the news release. “This decision is rooted in our Mission commitment to leading with quality and safety. As a healthcare provider and as a Catholic ministry, ensuring we have a culture of safety for our associates, patients and communities is foundational to our work.”
The company also requires its employees to get the flu vaccine every year.
Those with a medical condition or a “strongly held religious belief” will be able to request an exemption like they currently are able to for the flu vaccine.