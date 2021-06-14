Vaccine Central

Ball State drops mask mandate for vaccinated individuals

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University says vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear a mask anywhere on campus.

The university announced the changes in an email on Monday afternoon.

The announcement applies indoors and outdoors for campus for students, employees and visitors.

Students and employees who have been vaccinated will also not be required to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact some someone who as tested positive. They will also not be required to practice social distancing.

COVID-19 tests will also not be required for vaccinated students before returning to campus.

The announcement email did not state if proof of vaccination will be required by the university. When asked, university officials said more details will be shared in the future.