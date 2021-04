Vaccine Central

Cincinnati Reds offer $10 tickets if you can prove you’re vaccinated

CINCINNATI, OH - APRIL 5: Nick Castellanos #2 of the Cincinnati Reds is congratulated by Eugenio Suarez #7 on his solo home run during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on April 5, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Pittsburgh 5-3. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CINCINATTI (WISH) — Proof of vaccination can score you discounted tickets to Cincinnati Reds games this season.

The baseball club is offering $10 tickets if you can show a COVID-19 vaccination card showing that you’ve received at least one shot.

The offer can be redeemed at the Great American Ball Park ticket window for games Monday through Thursday in April and May.

Up to six tickets can be purchased.

For more info, click here.