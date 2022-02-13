Vaccine Central

Community Health, NAACP team up to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An American Legion post was bustling Saturday not just with veterans, but also with people giving and receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I always tell people, some shot, whether its through Moderna, Pfizer, or the Johnson & Johnson is better than no shot at all,” said Tyjuan Garrett, second vice president of the Greater Indianapolis NAACP Branch No. 3053.

Garrett chose Tillman H. Harpole American Legion Post 249 on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street for the vaccination site, which is central to where people who need public transportation could access the clinic.

“What we are starting to notice is that when more people are taking the shot and more people have gotten vaccinated, and they have stories to tell, we notice the trepidation to taking the shot is decreasing. There’s still going to be those who are still skeptical,” Garrett said.

Community Health Network provided shots for the flu and the coronavirus. Robin Ledyard, chief medical officer at Community Health, said, “We know that 10% of people who get COVID tend to have long-lasting symptoms. We don’t know if they are going to go away or not.”

The NAACP, which hosted Saturday’s four-hour clinic along with The Indianapolis Recorder, says it plans on having more vaccine clinics around Indianapolis soon.