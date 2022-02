Vaccine Central

COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic near IMS to re-open Saturday

Vehicles enter a coronavirus vaccination and testing site on West 16th Street near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic outside of Indianapolis Motor Speedway will re-open Saturday with reduced hours.

The site was closed this week due to severe weather.

It will be open Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Hoosiers who had previously made appointments prior to noon Saturday will be contacted to reschedule.