COVID Stops Here initiative to bring vaccination sites to workplaces

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Business and hospital leaders are predicting Indiana soon will match or surpass the greatest number of COVID hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

That could bring severe economic consequences, they say. For them, it’s clear a vaccinated workforce is vital.

Hoosiers who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus probably found it wasn’t easy to get around their work schedules.

For those Hoosiers now thinking about getting vaccinated, long lines may be a big turn-off.

But now, Hoosiers employers have the option to bring a vaccination site to the worksite. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Franciscan Health immunization department have launched the COVID Stops Here initiative. They’ll set up free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on worksites for employers in all 92 Indiana counties.

“We all want the pandemic to be behind us, but that is simply not the case yet, and it won’t be the case until more Hoosiers get vaccinated,” said Kevin Brinegar, president and chief executive officer of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

To receive the complimentary service, employers have to have 15 people total, which can include employees as well as their dependents. Also, two small businesses can work together. Employers who can’t meet the 15-people requirement will be charged a travel fee.

Right now, hospitals are burdened with unvaccinated patients with COVID, and front-line workers can hardly keep up. The hope is that communities will get more vaccinations, and that can help reduce hospital visits.

“We are unbelievably forced to hold too many patients in the ER (emergency room) due to a lack of bed availability, which is not the best patient care,” said Rob McLin, president and chief executive officer of Good Samaritan Hospital.

Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said, “It is straining our hospitals. It is straining our tired workforce, our front-line healthcare heroes. The vast majority of the patients that we see hospitalized for COVID — (who) are taking up a lot of the slack that is meant to be in the system — are unvaccinated patients unfortunately. We know that vaccination is safe and effective, and we encourage all Hoosiers to get vaccinated and a booster immediately.”

All details for COVID Stops Here are at indianachamber.com/stopcovid.