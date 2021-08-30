Vaccine Central

Doctor: ‘Numbers don’t lie, the 4th surge is here’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Cases are surging, and hospitals in Indiana and across the country are at capacity. Is the nation officially in the fourth wave of the coronavirus?

“I think we are most definitely in a fourth wave,” Dr. Graham Carlos, chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health, told News 8. “Some might call it another surge because of cases coming into the hospital, because testing has increased and unfortunately the death toll is on the rise. More and more patients — most of whom are unvaccinated — are coming in with shortness of breath, low oxygen levels, needing extra oxygen and, at worst, requiring extra ventilation support.”

An intubated COVID-19 coronavirus disease patient is seen at an Intensive Care Unit of a field hospital set up at a sports gym, in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on March 26, 2021. (MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Amy Beth Kressel, infectious disease specialist at Eskenazi Health, echoes Carlos’s statement. In a previous interview, Kressel told News 8, “The coronavirus doesn’t care about us. It cares about its own survival. With cases and deaths skyrocketing and hospitals overwhelmed, COVID-19 has, yet again, exploded.”

Carlos says it’s difficult to predict how far into the surge we may be, but says it’s “curious and surprising” where we are now, considering we would normally see respiratory viruses in the winter.

He also pointed to the delta variant. It’s new, and it’s the most contagious variant to date, carrying 1000 times more viral load and being 225% more contagious. That’s the reason, Carlos says, the spike hit so early.