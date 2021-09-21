Vaccine Central

Dr. Adams on COVID-19 vaccine boosters, shots for kids 5-11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, talked on News 8 at 6 about Tuesday’s Johnson & Johnson announcement on COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

Adams also talks about how advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday recommended Pfizer boosters only for people older than 65, and people who are immuno-compromised.

He also discussed Monday’s news that Pfizer said its vaccine works for kids ages 5-11.

The doctor also talks about whether there be a greater urgency in the discussions about approving COVID vaccines for kids.