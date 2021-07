Vaccine Central

Dr. Jerome Adams on COVID vaccine booster shots

(WISH) — Federal health officials say they’re not convinced you’ll need a COVID-19 booster shot yet.

Pfizer announced Thursday it will seek approval for a third vaccine dose. The company says its tests show a person’s antibody level jumps after the third dose. They also call that important as new variants spread in the United States.

In the video, News 8’s medical expert, Dr. Jerome Adams, the former U.S. surgeon general, talked Friday about what to make of the seemingly conflicting positions.