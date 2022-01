Vaccine Central

Federal appeals court dismisses IU vaccine mandate lawsuit

Students walk to and from classes on the Indiana University campus, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Bloomington. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit challenging Indiana University’s vaccine mandate.

According to court documents, seven of the eight students involved in the suit have been given religious exemptions.

The eighth student says she no longer plans to attend the university.

The same federal court had previously ruled that the university could require students and employees to get the vaccine.