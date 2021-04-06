Fully vaccinated? Here’s what CDC says you can and cannot do

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — So, you’ve gotten your coronavirus shot or shots.
Like many others who’ve also been vaccinated, you’re probably feeling a renewed sense of freedom and relief.
Now, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you can safely reintroduce certain people and activities into your life. Think 2019.
However, there are still some things the organization strongly advises against. See the list below and remember that a person is only considered fully vaccinated when it’s been two weeks after receiving the last recommended dose of the vaccine.
Fully vaccinated? Here’s what you can and cannot do
- CAN visit inside a home or private setting without a mask with other fully vaccinated people of any age.
- CAN visit inside a home or private setting without a mask with one household of unvaccinated people who are not at-risk for several illness.
- CAN travel domestically without a pre- or post-travel test.
- CAN travel domestically without quarantining after travel.
- CAN travel internationally without a pre-travel test depending on destination.
- CAN travel internationally without quarantining after travel.
- CANNOT visit indoors, without a mask, with people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
- CANNOT attend medium or large gatherings.