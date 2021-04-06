Vaccine Central

Fully vaccinated? Here’s what CDC says you can and cannot do

THORNTON, CO - MARCH 06: Adams 12 Five Star Schools District RN Tiffany Karschamroon draws a dose from a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — So, you’ve gotten your coronavirus shot or shots.

Like many others who’ve also been vaccinated, you’re probably feeling a renewed sense of freedom and relief.

Now, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you can safely reintroduce certain people and activities into your life. Think 2019.

However, there are still some things the organization strongly advises against. See the list below and remember that a person is only considered fully vaccinated when it’s been two weeks after receiving the last recommended dose of the vaccine.

