Half of US population now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, official says

A medical worker prepares a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 union hall vaccination site in Chicago on April 6, 2021. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, White House data director, on Friday.

More than 821,000 doses had been reported administered over the previous day’s total, including about 555,000 people who got their first shot, Shahpar said in a tweet.

“50% of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated. Keep going!” he tweeted.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online COVID-19 vaccination data tracker had not officially updated with this data by noon ET Friday, but was expected to in the afternoon.

As of Thursday morning, the CDC had said 49.9% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated percentage out of the population eligible for the vaccine — people 12 and older — was 58.4%.

The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered about nine months ago on Dec. 14. It took about four months, until late March, to fully vaccinate a quarter of the U.S. population, and another 4½ months to reach half, according to the CDC.

An average of 699,261 doses have been administered each day over the past seven days, and an average of 464,778 people initiated vaccination each day over the past seven days, according to the latest data available from the CDC.

COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States reached a record high in mid-April, with an average of more than 3 million shots administered each day and about 2 million people initiating vaccination each day.