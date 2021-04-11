Vaccine Central

Hamilton County hosts pop-up vaccination clinic

by: Aleah Hordges
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A pop-up vaccination clinic is begging held at West Park in Fishers, Indiana, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Exactly 1,010 people are registered to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Registration is now closed.

Emergency Preparedness Director Christian Park said they’re doing everything they can to get more shots into more arms in Hamilton County and the west side of Carmel was chosen to host a pop-up vaccination clinic because there aren’t currently any vaccination sites in that part of the county.

The health department said it hopes to host more pop-up vaccination clinics in the coming weeks.

