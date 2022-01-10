Vaccine Central

Indiana COVID-19 death toll rises above 19,000; hospitalizations near record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state’s dashboard noted that Monday’s new test counts include tests administered and tested individuals newly reported on Saturday and Sunday.

ISDH says 10,003 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Aug. 13 to Jan. 9.

A total of 1,366,754 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported no additional deaths on Jan. 9 from COVID-19 in Indiana.

A total of 19,084 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19; that number on Friday was reported as 18,959. Another 712 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 39%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 25.9%.

A total of 17,177,563 tests have been administered to 4,844,040 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,382 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s just 78 fewer hospitalizations than Indiana’s peak on Nov. 30, 2020.

ISDH says 8,754,651 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,584,749 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,138,163 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 309,222,400 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,493,000 deaths.

