Indiana hits 1.5M positive tests for COVID-19; adds 16,539 new cases, 137 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 16,539 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19.

A total of 1,506,866 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 137 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Oct. 5 and Jan. 19.

A total of 19,898 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19; the seven-day average is 44 deaths a day. Another 739 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 44.3% and rising. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 30.1% and rising.

A total of 17,763,656 tests have been administered to 4,945,391 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,506 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s seven short of the record set Jan. 13.

ISDH says 8,945,253 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,618,086 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, receiving a single-dose vaccine or the second dose of a two-dose vaccine.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,199,169 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 339,378,600 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,570,200 deaths.

