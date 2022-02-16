Vaccine Central

Indiana reports 1,450 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 21,524

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

New positive cases, deaths and tests have occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 1,450 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15.

A total of 1,671,299 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 125 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15.

A total of 21,524 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 853 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23.8% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 13.1% and falling.

A total of 18,723,533 tests have been administered to 5,064,079 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,525 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,119,083 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,671,859 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,454,841 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 417,094,300 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,832,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.