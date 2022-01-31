Vaccine Central

Indiana reports 18,172 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by 48

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 18,172 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from April 24, 2020, to Jan. 30.

A total of 1,623,439 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana on Jan. 30.

A total of 20,556 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, an increase of 48 since Friday’s report. Another 800 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 44.8% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 29.6% and falling.

A total of 18,293,324 tests have been administered to 5,027,868 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 2,694 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,044,645 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,643,508 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,310,240 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 376,493,300 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,669,400 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.