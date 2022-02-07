Vaccine Central

Indiana reports 2,062 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 2,062 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Feb. 1 to Feb. 6.

A total of 1,651,981 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana on Feb. 6.

However, the number of total deaths reported on the dashboard increased by 90.

A total of 20,984 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 828 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 37.2% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 23.2% and falling.

A total of 18,495,491 tests have been administered to 5,046,689 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 2,334 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,076,849 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,655,117 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,400,036 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 396,394,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,744,000 deaths.

