Vaccine Central

Indiana reports 2,969 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 21,191

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

New positive cases, deaths and tests have occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

ISDH says 2,969 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded Feb. 9.

A total of 1,661,563 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 30 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana that happened from Dec. 15 to Feb. 9.

A total of 21,191 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 837 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 32.4% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 19.4% and falling.

A total of 18,587,795 tests have been administered to 5,053,362 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 2,026 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,094,064 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,662,016 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,426,227 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 405,539,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,787,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.