Indiana reports 3,092 new COVID-19 cases, surpasses 21,000 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 3,092 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Feb. 28, 2021 to Feb. 7, 2022.

A total of 1,651,981 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 95 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Jan. 18 and Feb. 7.

A total of 21,079 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 832 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 35.3% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 21.9% and falling.

A total of 18,519,639 tests have been administered to 5,048,652 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 2,234 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,082,040 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,657,218 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,412,605 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 399,780,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,758,000 deaths.

