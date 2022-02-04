Vaccine Central

Indiana reports 4,478 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by 38

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 4,478 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 17 to Feb. 3.

A total of 1,646,937 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 38 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Jan. 16 and Feb. 3.

A total of 20,894 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 818 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 39.8% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 25.3% and falling.

A total of 18,443,284 tests have been administered to 5,042,383 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 2,441 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,067,226 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,650,958 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,374,778 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 389,920,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,720,100 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.