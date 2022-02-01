Vaccine Central

Indiana reports 5,655 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by 131

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,655 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 19 to Jan. 31.

A total of 1,629,098 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 131 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Jan. 22 and Jan. 31.

A total of 20,687 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 800 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 43.6% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 28.4% and falling.

A total of 18,332,043 tests have been administered to 5,031,437 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 2,792 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,052,606 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,646,087 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,327,864 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 380,575,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,681,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.