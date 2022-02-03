Vaccine Central

Indiana reports 6,615 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by 57

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 6,615 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 21 to Feb. 2.

A total of 1,642,625 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 57 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Nov. 14 and Feb. 2.

A total of 20,856 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 810 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 41% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 26.2% and falling.

A total of 18,413,621 tests have been administered to 5,039,558 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 2,705 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,065,231 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,650,268 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,361,246 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 387,019,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,707,000 deaths.

